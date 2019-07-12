Udhampur deprived of Police Public School

Dear Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed paper, we like to high light the necessity of ‘Police Public School’ in Udhampur. We have a large network of police public schools running in Miran Sahib Jammu, Bemina Bypass Srinagar, at Districts Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag, Baramula, Kupwara and Kargil operated by J&K Police out of police welfare fund to which every sitting police official is contributing. The old districts deprived of this chain of PPS are Kathua Udhampur, and Poonch. When we look towards Udhampur, it can cater to the needs of the Reasi district also that was part of Udhampur districts few years ago. By opening such a school in Udhampur, the police can fulfill one of its social responsibilities towards public in general and police wallas in particular. When we look towards Army Schools, the Udhampur is also facilitated by way of Army Public Schools owing to the reason of Army’s Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur. On police aspect we have, State-level Police Academy at Udhampur, apart from a Battalion headquarters and thousands of police official of district police and all those posted in these institution are equal contributor of welfare fund that is utilized to run these schools. In this way by opening a PPS, the wards of police wallas thousands in number in this district can be well taken care of in education sector. The Police Headquarter is required to revisit its planning in chain link of Police Public Schools and left over districts be brought under the ambit of opening of such schools so that left over districts should not feel discriminated by police on this aspect.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Ex-Police Officer,

Udhampur.