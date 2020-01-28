Udhampur Civil Society hails Govt for honouring Shiv Nirmohi with Padma Shri

STATE TIMES NEWS

Udhampur: Udhampur Civil Society on Monday hailed government of India for awarding Padma Shri to son of the soil Professor Shiv Nirmohi for his outstanding contribution in the field of Literature.

In this regard, Udhampur Civil Society held a meeting under chairmanship of Ranjit Parihar on Monday in which society hailed the decision of central government for awarding Padam shree to Shiv Nirmohi and also congratulate Nirmohi for getting such prestigious award.

Parihar appreciated Nirmohi work and said that doing hard work and selfless service for society he had written near about 30 books about Dogri history , culture, language and customs. He added that the present honor to him is honor of Udhampuri’s and Dogra in general . He added that Padam Shree awardee has received several other state and national level awards before this for his outstanding contribution in literary field.

Congratulating Nirmohi Society member Dr Vikram Gulati , Anil Paba , Parvesh Kumar and Advocate Rahul Jandial said that said that Udhampur residents are overjoyed after getting this news as Nirmohi being awarded. They added that it is true honour given to him and Jammutes for his hard work.