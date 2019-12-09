Udhampur boys perform well in State Badminton

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Udhampur boys made their presence felt winning the preliminary round singles matches in under-17 and under-19 age groups in the ongoing 46th State Badminton Championship, organised by J&K Badminton Association at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Sunday.

Despite poor infrastructure and little guidance in the hands of qualified coaches, Vidhan Gour and Puranjay Sharma performed well winning their respective matches in both under-17 and under-19 groups.

Today’s matches officiated by the technical panel including Sukhdev Singh, Rahul Sharma (chief referee), Pawanjit, Som Raj Gupta and Balbir Jamwal (general secretary JKBA).

The Results: BOYS: Under-17: Singles: Dheeraj Sharma bt Yashasvi 18-21, 21-14, 21-13; Vidhan Gour bt Akshey (Udhampur) 21-15, 21-14; Sehdev Singh bt Umair Zahoor (Srinagar) 21-13, 21-14; Puranjay Shamra (Udhampur) bt Aryan Gupta (Udhampur) 21-09, 21-06; Yashdeep Singh got walkover Ibrahim (Srinagar); Neelkanth (Poonch) bt Amir Mir (Srinagar) 21-19, 21-19; Bhavya (Kathua) bt Arush Jain 21-10, 21-11. Under-19: Singles: Bhavey (Kathua) bt Amrinder Singh (Poonch) 21-10, 21-12; Aryan Gupta bt Mareedul 21-11, 21-16; Rabdeep Singh bt Sarabpreet Singh 21-19, 21-12; Nakul Vaid bt Rahul Chabariya 21-10, 21-18; Puranjay Sharma (Udhampur) bt Umair (Srinagar) 21-15, 21-09; Sehdev Singh bt Mehraj Farooq (Budgam) 21-05, 21-08; Karan Singh (Udhampur) bt Aman Mir (Srinagar) 21-19, 21-15; Aesh Goswami bt Adhyan (Kathua) 21-07, 21-08.