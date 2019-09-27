Udhampur Admn to act tough against vehicles with excess emission

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Administration Udhampur has decided to act tough against the vehicles emitting smoke beyond the permissible limit and those possessing fake PUC certificates.

Taking review of the compliance of New MV Act/rules in the district, the District Development commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla said that administration is receiving several complaints that many vehicles (personal and commercial) emitting black smoke are plying freely on the roads. He said that the owners of these vehicles are managing the fake PUC certificates from the pollution Centres without checking.

The DDC has sent a communication to Divisional Officer Pollution Control department to depute a special team for verification of working of these authorized centers.