Udhampur Admn organises sanitation drive at Devika

State times news

UDHAMPUR: District Administration Udhampur today held a sanitation drive around the Devika ghat here to sensitize the common masses about the cleanliness.

The campaign under a theme ‘Save Devika’ was launched by District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla by performing shramdaan in cleaning the Devika.

A large number general public, elected Councilors of different wards, students and officers of different departments participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC highlighted the importance of maintaining the sanitation, cleanliness and personal hygiene and appealed all participants to keep their surroundings clean and also motivate others in maintaining the cleanliness. He called upon the public for discarding the use of polythene, maintaining hygiene, eliminating open defecation, keeping water resources clean for a holistic clean environment in the district. DDC informed that as part of sanitation drive different IEC activities regarding Save Devika will be organized by district administration in every week.

DDC also sought cooperation of councilors to generate awareness among the masses regarding cleanliness.

DDC informed that under Devika project so far 10 km sewage pipe has been laid in town and developmental works on Devika ghats, around Shiva Statue and on Sewerage treatment plants is going on and stressed upon executing agencies to ensure timely completion of this prestigious project. He further added that for the scientific disposal of solid waste of Udhampur town a Solid Waste Management plant ,” Kill Waste” is to be established in Sui area shortly. On the occasion, a pledge was also taken to remain committed towards cleanliness and to make Udhampur city neat and clean. Later, Royal Dogra group presented theme based skit on save Devika and cleanliness on the occasion.