Udhampur Admn organises rally, workshop on ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign

UDHAMPUR: To generate awareness among the common masses about “Swachhta hi Sewa campaign”, the District Administration Udhampur organized a swachhta rally, here this morning.

The rally commenced from SSP Office and passed through Devika and Shiv Nagar area. Students of different schools and Colleges went door to door to aware the people regarding segregation of waste and ban of single use plastic.

Nodal Officer Sanitation drive, Anirudh Rai, President MC Udhampur, Dr. Yogeshwar Gupta, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Councilors, Secretary Bharat Scouts and Guides besides large number of students and prominent citizens participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, as a part of Swachhta hi Seva campaign a workshop on Solid Waste Management was organized in the premises of Government Degree College for Women. District Level SMS from Horticulture department, Jyoti Parsad demonstrated the process of decomposition of organic waste. He asked the gathering to utilize the organic waste for organic farming . President MC also spoke on the occasion and enlightens the benefits of organic farming and about solid waste management.

Nodal Officer Sanitation drive educated the participants about the ill effects of polythene and provided them a holistic understanding of solid waste management and importance of sanitation.