Udhampur Admn launches BBBP 2019 campaign

UDHAMPUR: A mega event to mark the launch of ” Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign 2019 was organized here today which was attended by all the officers of District Administration , frontline workers of ICDS Department and prominent citizens of the district Udhampur here this morning.

Major General Madhuri Kanitkar MG Medical Northern Command was the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla (Chairman BBBP), was the guest of honour, while Lieutenant Colonel Abhinav Navneet Public Relation Officer, Defence Northern Command was the special invitee on the occasion.

Earlier, key note address was delivered by the Project Officer ICDS, Rimpy Ohri who is also Nodal Officer of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. She briefed about the annual action plan under BBBP and the interventions like mass communication campaign, capacity building and multi sectoral interventions made at various level to improve the child sex ratio (CSR) and sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the district. A helpline no 9469793363, under the aegis “Jeene Do” was also launched to register the complaints with regard to violations of PCPNDT Act. A wide publicity of this helpline number has been made through radio and by posters and banners put up at prominent places like Bus stand, Schools, Hospitals etc in the District.

During the event, a team of 40 youth was declared as “Yuva Vahini” which will act as key messengers for spreading the message at the grass root level. An awareness Van and cycle rally was also flagged off to spread out the message. Besides, an official song and poem were also launched on the occasion.

Meanwhile, 20 meritorious girls were rewarded with cash reward of Rs 5000 each and 10 newborn girl children were also felicitated with Mamta kits. The story of one severely malnourished girl poly Devi, who was rehabilitated by the extraneous efforts of the Department, was also narrated to the audience.

Various cultural programmes and items were presented by prominent local artists Anjana Khajuria, Kusum Bharati, Raghunandika (National Awardee) and voice of Punjab winner Ananya. A skit was also played by the Drama Artist of Samooh Threatre Jammu which was the main attraction of the event on the occasion.

Later, a pledge for eliminating the menace of female foeticide was also administered to the audience by the Nodal Officer. The function concluded with the vote of thanks by Nodal Officer BBBP Udhampur.