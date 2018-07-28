Udhampur administration exposed for malafide intentions in filing FIR against Harsh Dev: JKNPP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alleging a deep rooted conspiracy behind registration of multiple FIRs against NPP leaders including its Chairman Harsh Dev Singh by district administration Udhampur, the Panthers Party on Friday sought personal indulgence of the Governor to break the politician-officer nexus operational in the district.

In the meeting of provincial body of JKNPP held here on Friday at Party Headquarters Jammu under the chairmanship of its President Rajesh Padgotra, the party leaders strongly condemned the partisan posturing of civil and police administration who was hell bent to suppress the voice of Panthers to please their political masters, said the release issued by the party today.

“Harsh Dev Singh has been honoured for his outstanding contributions at State and national level. He was not only awarded as the best legislator but acknowledged as amongst the best performing ministers of the State. During his 22 years political career commencing from 1996, he has earned tremendous good will and reputation among the masses for his sincerity and commitment to the cause of people. And registering three consecutive FIRs against him during the last eight months by Rayees Mohammad Bhat after assuming charge of SSP Udhampur was indicative of a deep rooted political conspiracy” said the party leaders in the hand out issued after the meeting.

The party leaders further expressed concern over the registration of numerous other FIRs against other party leaders during the aforesaid period by the extremely hostile district administration by abusing their position and authority under a ‘more loyal than the king’ approach.

The party further condemned the statement of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur made in a local daily that he would ensure withdrawal of security cover of Harsh Dev Singh besides his eviction from estates quarters at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

“Does this not provide ample proof of the personal and political vendetta and malafide intentions of the Udhampur administration,” said the party leaders.

“What is the locus standi of the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur in writing to higher authorities to evict Harsh Dev Singh from a premises which is situated in Jammu? And under what authority is he seeking the withdrawal of security cover of Harsh Dev Singh who is the head of a recognized political party besides being a legislator for 18 years”, questioned the party leaders.

Inviting the attention of Governor and his advisors towards a ‘highly biased and politicised district administration in Udhampur’, the Panthers leaders said that there was sufficient material to suggest that NPP Chief was being targeted as a part of a larger conspiracy.

In the meanwhile more than a dozen protests were held against SSP Udhampur Rayees Mohd Bhat in various Panchayats of Ramnagar Constituency including Panj Grain, Chanunta, Bhugtarian, Joffer, Kela, Lehar, Sulan, Chhattrairi, Dalsar, Bari and Ladana besides others by the agitated workers of NPP who sought appropriate action against the highly biased officers for their victimisation and harassment of Panthers leaders and workers.

Among those who spoke on the occasion include Parshotam Parihar, K.K Sharma, Capt. Narotam Singh, Shankar Dass, Rajesh Gondhi, Naresh Chib, Ravinder Jamwal and Lovely Singh Salathia.