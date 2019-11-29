Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as CM Maharashtra

STATE TIMES NEWS

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray, 59, became the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.

Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after results of Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, saying that he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state.

“Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.

Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, which included a three-day BJP-led government being formed in the state with unexpected support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

Pawar has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold.