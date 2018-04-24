UDAAN transferred to Technical Education Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Government has transferred the administration of UDAAN to the Technical Education Department.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of State Facilitation Mechanism (Scheme) UDAAN alongwith all relevant records from Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to the Technical Education Department for providing logistic support to the skilled youth & implementation of scheme successfully,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Udaan is a Special Industry Initiative for Jammu & Kashmir in the nature of partnership between the corporates of India and Ministry of Home Affairs and implemented by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The programme aims to provide skills training and enhance the employability of unemployed youth of J&K. The Scheme covers graduates, post graduates and three-year engineering diploma holders.

It has two objectives of providing exposure to the unemployed graduates from J&K to the best of Corporate India and to provide Corporate India, an exposure to the rich talent pool available in the State.

Rs 750 crore has been earmarked for implementation of the scheme over a period of five years to cover other incidental expenses such as travel cost, boarding and lodging, stipend and travel and medical insurance cost for the trainees and administration cost.