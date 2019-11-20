U-16 School Cricket Tournament: YSCC beats Country Cricket Club

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young Star Cricket Club (YSCC) outplayed hosts Country Cricket Club in the ongoing U-16 School Cricket Tournament played here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Country Cricket Club scored 124 runs. Uday Pratap Singh (31), Rudrapratap (21), Madhav (20) Karmanya (11) and Vasu (10) were the main scorers. For Young Star, Ritwik and Damanpreet claimed two wickets each while Jevas took one.

In reply, Young Star Cricket Club comfortably chased the target making 125 runs.

Ajay Tripathi was the top scorer with 28 runs while Madhu and Aditya made 18 runs each and Ishan Bali made 17 runs. Damanpreet added 11 runs to the total.

For Country Cricket Club, Karan Gupta scalped two wickets while Karmanya, Udhay and Balu took one each.

Ranjit Bali, Advocate Rajesh Jaitely, Lucky Singh and Dheeraj Sharma witnessed today’s match.

The match was officiated by Garu Ram, Kannav, Ankush under the overall supervision of the Organising Secretary, Sanjay Kumar.