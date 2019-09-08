Two youths attacked with sharp-edged weapons

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two youths got injured after they were attacked by some miscreants with sharp-edged weapons at Gole Gujral on Saturday. As per the details, Mandeep Singh, son of Balwant Singh and Darshan Singh, son of Balwant Singh were attacked with shape-edged weapons during a clash in the area as a result they got injured and were shifted to GMC Hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case for investigation. Meanwhile, Lal Sharma, resident of Talab Tillo also got injured in a clash in the area and is under treatment in hospital.
