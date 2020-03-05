Two youths assaulted by car driver

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A car driver and his accomplice assaulted two youths who were on bike after hitting them at Channi on Wednesday. As per the details, Rikki and Sajjad, residents of Channi were assaulted by a car driver and his accomplice after hitting them with his vehicle. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
