Two women, two others consume poison

JAMMU: Two women among four persons on Wednesday consumed poison at different areas of the city.

As per the details, Baby, wife of Kuldeep Kumar, resident of Nandpur was found unconscious in her room by her family members and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Risha Devi, wife of Deepak Kumar, resident of Bagh-e-Bahu; Sumit Singh, son of Naresh Singh, resident of Kathua and Sanjiv Sharma, son of Tilak Raj, resident of Billawar also consumed poisonous substance in their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.