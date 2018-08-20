Two women found dead in Reasi

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Two women were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Reasi District, the police said on Sunday.

Vidya Devi was found hanging from a tree in a field behind her house in Kansar Bakal village last evening, a police official said.

He said Devi had gone out for some work but when she failed to return home, her family started looking for her and found her dead.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of her death, the official said, adding that preliminary investigation indicates that she may have committed suicide.

The official said body of another woman, identified as Shameem Begum, was recovered in Malikot village this morning.

The woman had apparently fell from a hillock while cutting grass near her dhok (mud house), he said, adding that police have started investigation and further details are awaited.

The bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their families for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, he said.