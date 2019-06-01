Two women consume poison

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two women consumed some poisonous substance in separate incidents here on Friday and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, one Sudesh Kumari wife of Darshan Lal resident of Bhalwal was found in an unconscious state in her room by her family members. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. During treatment, the doctors revealed that she had swallowed some poisonous substance. Police has registered a case and started investigations in this regard.

In similar incident, one Harvinder Kaur wife of Mandeep Singh resident of Bishnah also swallowed some poisonous substance in her house and is presently undergoing treatment at GMC. The police has registered a case and further investigations are on.