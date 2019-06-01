Two women consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two women
consumed some poisonous substance in separate incidents here on Friday and were
taken to the hospital for further treatment.
As per reports, one Sudesh Kumari wife of Darshan Lal
resident of Bhalwal was found in an unconscious state in her room by her family
members. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. During
treatment, the doctors revealed that she had swallowed some poisonous
substance. Police has registered a case and started investigations in this
regard.
In similar incident, one Harvinder Kaur wife of Mandeep
Singh resident of Bishnah also swallowed some poisonous substance in her house
and is presently undergoing treatment at GMC. The police has registered a case
and further investigations are on.
