Two-week long debate cum symposium competition commences

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: District administration samba in its endeavor to create a drugs addiction free society, today organized a debate cum symposium competition at newly constructed auditorium at historic samba fort, Samba here today. District social welfare officer, Deep Kumar, Excise and taxation officer, Atul Sharma, CEO Rampal BAL, besides Executive officer samba, principal DIET Samba and various officers and locals were present at the fort. During the occasion 40 girls student of Govt. High school, samba participated in the event and presented symposium on the topic Drugs Free society. “The symposium competition at samba fort will continue till next two weeks and the best performing students shall be honoured on Independence Day function” said DSWO samba. It was also informed that the newly constructed and renovated auditorium section in the historical Samba Fort has been equipped with latest technology LED display, PA system, books and periodicals besides availability of internet and computers all of which were completed at the behest of Deputy Commissioners personal intervention and directions.
