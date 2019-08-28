Two vehicles stolen from SMGS hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from SMGS hospital on Tuesday. As per the details, Yog Raj, resident of Billawar lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen his bike which he had parked in the hospital premises. Meanwhile Parveen Sharma, resident of Kangrail also lodged a similar complaint. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper