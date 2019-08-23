Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from different
areas of city on Thursday.
As per the details, Abhinash, resident of Gadigarh
lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen his bike which he has
parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Trikuta Nagar Police also registered a similar case on the complaint of Ankit
Bansal, resident of Canal Road.
