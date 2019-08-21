Two vehicles stolen

State Times News JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from different locations of city on Tuesday. As per the details, Rohit Kumar, resident of Muthi lodged a complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen his bike (JK02BC-0629) which he had parked in hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Nowabad Police also registered a vehicle theft case on the complaint of Arun Abrol, resident of Vinayak Bazaar.
