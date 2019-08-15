Two vehicles stolen

State Times News JAMMU: A truck and a scooty were stolen from different areas of the city on Wednesday. As per the details, Mohinder Singh, resident of Olar Satwari lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that Manmohan Singh of same locality has stolen his truck. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Raghunath, resident of Jagti lodged a complaint with police that his scooty has been stolen by someone. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
