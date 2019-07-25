Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from city on Wednesday.
As per the details, Neelam Abrol, resident of Trikuta Nagar lodged a complaint
with police that her scooty is missing which she had parked outside her house.
Meanwhile, Amit Sharma, resident of Patoli Mangotrian also lodged a similar complaint about his
bike. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
