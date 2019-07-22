Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from separate areas of city on Sunday. As per the details, Bharat Bhushan, son of Tara Chand, New Plot lodged a complaint with police that his scooty is missing which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Manohajya Kumar, resident of Partapgarh lodged a police complaint regarding theft of his bike.
