Two vehicles stolen

JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from separate areas of city on Sunday.

As per the details, Bharat Bhushan, son of Tara Chand, New Plot lodged a complaint with police that his scooty is missing which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Manohajya Kumar, resident of Partapgarh lodged a police complaint regarding theft of his bike.