Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Two vehicles have been stolen from Bari Brahmana and Sainik Colony areas here on Friday.

As per the details, Pawan Kumar, son of Yash Pal, resident of Bari Brahmana lodged a complaint with Bari Brahmana Police that somebody has stolen his bike (JK02BA-0342) which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh, resident of Sainik Colony also lodged complaint regarding theft of his car (JK02AM-3700) with Channi Police which he had parked in the area.