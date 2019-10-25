Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Two vehicles have been stolen from Bari Brahmana and Sainik Colony areas here on Friday. As per the details, Pawan Kumar, son of Yash Pal, resident of Bari Brahmana lodged a complaint with Bari Brahmana Police that somebody has stolen his bike (JK02BA-0342) which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh, resident of Sainik Colony also lodged complaint regarding theft of his car (JK02AM-3700) with Channi Police which he had parked in the area.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper