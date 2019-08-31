Two vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two vehicles have been stolen from different areas of the city on Friday. As per the details, Barmila Rani lodged a complaint with Channi Police that somebody has stolen her scooty which she has parked in the area. Darshan Kumar also registered a same case with Pacca Danga Police. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
