Two vehicle lifters held, motor cycle recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered one stolen motor cycle from their possession.

According to report, one Rahat Parvez, son of Tariq Parvez, resident of Udharana, Bhadarwah presently staying at Bathindi on December 28, 2017, lodged a complaint at Police Post Gujjar Nagar regarding the theft of his motor cycle parked near Roze Building, Gujjar Nagar.

On this, case FIR No 88/2017 under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Peer Mitha and investigation started.

On Monday, two persons namely Shakeel Ahmed, son of Muneer Hussain, resident of Salani, Rajouri and Shahid Mehmood son of Tasaduq Hussain, resident of Khiwra Rajouri during questioning admitted their involvement in the aforesaid theft case and on their disclosure the aforesaid stolen motor cycle was recovered from their possession.

The arrest and recovery was made by In-charge Police Post Gujjar Nagar, SI Shariq Mohammad with the guidance of SHO Peer Mitha, Inspector Javid Akhter under the supervision of SDPO City North, Davinder Singh and SP City North, Dr. Vinod Kumar.