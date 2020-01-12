Two unidentified bodies found

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU/UDHAMPUR:
Police on Saturday found two unidentified bodies from Udhampur and Jammu
respectively.
According
to reports, Udhampur police has recovered a body of unidentified middle-aged woman near Gujjar
hostel in Jakheni locality of Udhampur. The body was shifted to mortuary of District
Hospital Udhampur for identification.
Meanwhile, a male body was also found in
Bus Stand area of Jammu and was shifted to mortuary for identification.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper