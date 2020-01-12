Two unidentified bodies found

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/UDHAMPUR: Police on Saturday found two unidentified bodies from Udhampur and Jammu respectively.

According to reports, Udhampur police has recovered a body of unidentified middle-aged woman near Gujjar hostel in Jakheni locality of Udhampur. The body was shifted to mortuary of District Hospital Udhampur for identification.

Meanwhile, a male body was also found in Bus Stand area of Jammu and was shifted to mortuary for identification.