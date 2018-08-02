Two undertrials in Shalin murder case arrested for Rs 18 lakh robbery

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two undertrials in the harrowing Shalin murder case were among three robbers arrested on Wednesday for snatching Rs 18 lakh from the employees of a private firm at gunpoint in the Bahu Plaza area last year.

Gandhi Nagar Police this morning arrested the trio and recovered a Chinese pistol with one live round and the motorbike used in robbery.

The accused Davinder Singh, son of Tirath Singh, resident of Model Town Digiana Jammu (earlier Nai Basti, Jammu), Gagandeep Singh, son of Paramjeet Singh, resident of Ajit Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu and Manmohan Singh, son of Joginder Singh, resident of H No, 316 Sector No. 4 Sanjay Nagar Jammu, who after sustained questioning confessed their involvement in robbery case registered at Trikuta Nagar under FIR (230/2017).

The accused were later handed over to Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

Trial Court rejected; HC granted bail The arrest of two of the three alleged robbers, involved in snatching of Rs 18 lakh, has brought to fore their earlier involvement in abduction and murder of a ten years old child, Shalin Gupta for ransom. The duo got bail from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court after denial by the Trial Court. Setting aside the order of Trial Court regarding dismissal of bail application of Gagandeep Singh and Davinder Pal Singh, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal on October 10, 2014 had directed that petitioners were entitled to benefit under the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2013 and eligible to be released on bail under Section 13 of the Act, provided there is no other reason for not releasing them. Justice Kotwal had directed the Trial Court to pass fresh order in the bail application. Next day, on October 11, 2014, both the accused involved in heinous crime were granted bail. Justice Janak Raj Kotwal had also on 25th July 2018 stayed the investigations into charges of corruption under FIR 21/18 against Pranav Gandotra, a ‘millionaire’ Junior Assistant of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department for allegedly misappropriating Rs 80 lakh. Preliminary enquiry against Pranav Gandotra being conducted by State Vigilance Organisation in Disproportionate Assets case had already been stayed by High Court on May 29, 2018. According to the police case, on June 11, 2010, a missing report of Shalin had been registered by his father Naresh Gupta, stating that he had gone to Video Shop in Sabzi Mandi area of Nai Basti but did not return. His body was recovered next day.

Shalin Gupta (10), a fifth class student of Air Force School, Satwari, was abducted from outside his residence at Nai Basti for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and later murdered mercilessly. His throat was slit and other body parts bore deep injury marks.

After investigation in the case, Davinder Pal Singh, resident of Model Town (earlier Nai Basti) and Gagandeep Singh, resident of Gole Gujral were apprehended who later confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping and murder of diseased Shalin Gupta.

Granting the bail, the Court had observed that at the time of occurrence of the crime, the age of Gagandeep Singh was 16 years and 4 months and that of Davinder Pal Singh was 17 years and 2 months and hence both are entitled to benefit the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2013.



The accused namely Davinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh are already facing charges under Sections 302, 364, 386, 201 and 34 RPC and 4/25 Arms Act under FIR 121/2010 for abduction and murder of a minor child namely Shalin Gupta, son of Naresh Gupta, resident of H No 574 Nai Basti Gandhi Nagar Jammu for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

This case was charge-sheeted in the court of law but on October 10, 2014, the accused produced their juvenile certificates and were admitted to bail.

Police said the questioning of the accused persons are going on and more recoveries at this stage cannot be ruled out. The arrest of the three persons and recovery has been made by Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia SHO Gandhi Nagar, assisted by Sub Inspector Rohit Bhagat under the supervision of SDPO City South Rafiq Manhas, South Jammu SP Vinay Kumar and SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta.