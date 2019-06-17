Two Ultrasound clinics sealed in Rajouri

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri:On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad ,Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr.Sunil Sharma along with DHO Rajouri and other staff members conducted surprise inspections of the 03 ultrasound clinics Operating in the district.

During the course of inspection the district Health authorities sealed 02 ultrasound clinic operating in district here for violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act.

The ultrasound clinics sealed include U/S Astha Rajouri and U/S life line and care Rajouri. Inspection will continue to ensure no violation of the rules/norms takes place.