Two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists gunned down;SP Ops, SI injured in gun battle

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A “major terrorist attack” was on Saturday thwarted as two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Superintendent of Police (Operations) Shafqat Hussain and a Sub-Inspector, Mohammad Murtaza, were injured in the gun battle which took place near Amargarh village of Sopore, 50 kms from Srinagar, after police intercepted the two militants travelling in a vehicle, a police spokesman said.

“An information was received that terrorists were travelling in a vehicle and were planning some terrorist action in Sopore area. Police and security forces immediately swung into action and intercepted them near Amargarh Sopore.

“While being challenged, terrorists lobbed a grenade and fired on police party in which the SP (Operation) Baramulla and a Sub-Inspector were injured. In the retaliatory action, two terrorists were killed,” the spokesman said.

He said two AK assault rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were seized from the scene of the encounter.

“With the elimination of these terrorists, a major terrorist attack was averted,” the spokesman said.

The slain militants have been identified as Azaharuddin alias “Gazi Umar” and Sajad Ahmad alias “Babar.” Both were local terrorists militants and were active for quite some time. Azharuddin was a contractual lecturer in Arabic. Sajad of Eidipora Bomai Sopore was an active terrorist of HM who had gone to Pakistan in March 2016 on passport and infiltrated to take command of HM in Sopore.