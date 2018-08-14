Two thieves nabbed, stolen gold recovered

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday solved nine theft cases by arresting two thieves and recovering stolen gold weighting 85 Tola on their disclosure.

As per the details, on August 12, 2018 a party of Police Post Chinore led by SI Ranjeet Singh Rao ln-Charge Police Post was on routine patrolling. During patrolling, two persons were found roaming in suspicious manner near Keran Bantalab who were brought to Police Post Chinore and arrested under section 54 CrPC.

During the course of enquiry they revealed their name as Parveez Ahmed resident of Kishtwar and Farooq Ahmed resident Gandoh District Doda. During interrogation they disclosed that both of them have committed so many thefts in the Chinore and Domana areas. During confessed theft of case vide FIR No.03/2018 under section 454/380 RPC and disclosed that both of them are living at rented room at Laxmipuram Chinore where they have kept the whole stolen gold from different places in the areas of Chinore and Domana.

On August 14, after their disclosure and confession a Party led by SI Ranjeet Singh Rao visited the spot and recovered stolen gold ornaments wanted in nine FIRs Nos. 227/2013, 126/2015, 70/2016 , 365/2016, 62/2017, 72/2017, 03/2018, 47/2018 and 244/2018 of Police Station Domana weighing about 850 grams i.e. (gold ornaments 85 Tola).

The arrest was made by SI Ranjeet Singh Rao, ln-Charge Police Post Chinore under the supervision of Inspr. Rajeshwar Slathia, SHO Police Station Domana, ASP Sandeep Gupta- SDPO Domana, Dushyant Sharma, SP Rural Jammu under the overall supervision of Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu.