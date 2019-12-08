Two thieves nabbed, stolen animals recovered

State Times News

RAJOURI: Police on Saturday solved a case of theft and arrested two thieves who were involved in theft of ten sheep.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that on 1st December, a complainant namely Basharat Ahmed son of Zia ul Haq resident of Kantha Sunderbani lodged a written complaint in Dharamsal police station stating that during the night of 30 November, some unknown thieves had stolen his ten sheep amounting to rupees one lakh twenty thousand from his cattle shed at Harichumma.

On this case a case FIR no 79 /2019 U/S 457/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Dharmsal and investigation was taken up by a team of police headed by Station House Officer Dharamsal Amit Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma and Addl SP Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma.

SSP added that during the course of investigation some suspects were rounded up and two among them confessed to their involvement in the crime during questioning.

Duo have been identified as Angrez Singh son of Chanda and Ajeet Singh son of Joginder Singh, both residents of Ikhny Gool of Reasi.

Police team have also recovered the stolen sheep from nearby forests, said SSP.