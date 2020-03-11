Two thieves arrested, stolen mobiles recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Police on Wednesday solved mobile theft cases by arresting two persons and recovering 31 mobile phones.

As per the details, during night of March 10-11, 2020, a theft case of mobile phones was solved by District Police Reasi at Police Station Bhawan in which more than 16 smart mobile phones have been recovered in case FIR 01/2020 under section 379 IPC of Police Station Bhawan.

In this regard, two accused persons namely Shashi Sharma, son of Bushan Kumar and Ankush Sharma, son of Kartar Chand, both residents of Katra were arrested and thereafter stolen mobiles recovered from their possession. In addition to the stolen mobiles reported in case FIR No.01/2020 under section 379/IPC, 15 more extra mobiles were also recovered from their possession during investigation.