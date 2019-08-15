Two theft cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Two theft cases have been reported in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Shiv Raina, son of Romesh Raina, resident of Shakti Nagar lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his cloth factory situated at Bari Brahmana and took away bags filled with clothes. Subsequently, police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Madhu Bala, resident of Barnai lodged a complaint with police that Sushma Devi, of same locality stole jewellery from her house in her absence.