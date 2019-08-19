Two theft cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Two theft cases have been reported in city on Sunday.

As per the details, Mufti Amin, resident of Channi lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his house and decamped with cash and jewellery. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Manav Abrol, resident of Kathua lodged a complaint with Bakshi Nagar police that somebody has stolen his scooty which he had parked in GMC. Police has registered a case and started investigation.