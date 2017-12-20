Two terrorists, woman killed in Shopian encounter

Huge cache of ammunition seized in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/RAJOURI: A woman and two unidentified terrorists were killed during an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanipora area of Shopian last evening following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

“Two terrorists were killed while the third apparently managed to escape from the spot,” the official said.

While the encounter has ended and withdrawal of troops is in progress, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muneer Khan said a search was on for the third terrorist who had escaped while the cordon was being laid after the gunfight started.

The official said a woman was injured during the exchange of fire.

She was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

“We are ascertaining the circumstances in which she was injured, causing her death,” he added.

Some miscreants pelted stones at security forces during the operation, prompting use of crowd control weapons, including tear gas to disperse them, he said.

The official said people should refrain from going near the encounter site as the area has not yet been sanitised.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the death of a young girl during a search operation in the Batmurran village of Shopian.

“It is very unfortunate that a web of violence has been cast in which the local and innocent civilians of the State have been caught,” the Chief Minister said.

The CM said she has been reiterating that both civil society and the government have to work together to end this cycle of violence in the State.

Mehbooba Mufti has expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Condemning the killing of a woman, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The former chief minister said he stood in solidarity with the family in their moment of inconsolable loss and bereavement.

Meanwhile, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Gamir-Mughla area of Rajouri in a joint operation by the Army and the police, an Army official said.

Weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a Rocket propelled Grenade (RPG), were seized last evening during the operation which was launched following an input, the officer said.

Two pistols and a sizeable quantity of AK and Pika ammunition were also seized, he said.