Two terrorists, soldier killed in Rafiabad

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed and a soldier martyred on Friday in an encounter at Baramulla District, a police official said.

The encounter began after the terrorists opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Dursoo village, Rafiabad area, the official said.

He said the search operation was launched after specific information was received about presence of terrorists in the area.

Director General of Police S.P Vaid said the bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered.

An army official said a soldier also died during the gunbattle.

In another incident terrorists snatched the rifle from a security guard and looted cash from a bank in Shopian district, police said.

The terrorists barged into Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s branch at Kapran in the south Kashmir District this afternoon, a police spokesman said.

He said the ultras looted some cash from the branch and also snatched a 12-bore rifle from the guard employed there.

A police party has reached the spot and further details were awaited, the spokesman said.