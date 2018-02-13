Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter: police

Srinagar: Mopping up operations were under way at a building in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area with security forces killing two terrorists, officials said today.
The encounter between militants and security forces, which began yesterday after the ultras tried to attack a CRPF camp, resumed this morning after an overnight lull.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were not immediately known.
Security forces had launched a final assault on the terrorists hiding in an under construction building in Karan Nagar area this morning, officials said.
The incident came two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing seven people, including six Army soldiers.
Three terrorists were also killed in retaliation by the Army. (PTI)
