Two terrorists killed in Shopian; ops on

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Shopian district, police said.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in a village of Shopian following information about a group of terrorists hiding in the village.

“As the cordon around the hiding terrorists was tightened, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were killed,” said a senior police official, adding the operation was going on.

According to preliminary reports, over 165 terrorists have been eliminated in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir since January 1 this year”.

Rough estimates suggested the total number of active terrorists in the State hover around 300 out of which an estimated number of 180 are believed to be local cadre and rest comprise foreign terrorists.

According to police records, “126 local youth had joined ranks of terrorist outfits in 2017 and over 130 have already joined this year with Shopian emerging as hub of local terrorist cadre”.

In 2017, a total number of 218 terrorists were eliminated by the security forces in J&K.

In the wake of ongoing Panchayat polls in the state the security forces have increased their footprints in the South Kashmir districts. The civic elections passed off peacefully across the State by and large. To ensure safety of candidates and create conducive atmosphere, the security forces are also conducting massive cordon and search operations (CASO) to track down the hiding groups of terrorists.

After the municipal polls, the entire attention of the security forces has shifted to the rural areas of the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region to ensure smooth panchayat polls, notwithstanding the setback of senior BJP leader and his brother getting killed in Kishtwar.