Two terrorists killed in Shopian

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Awneera area of south Kashmir’s Shopian District while the terror mentor Pakistan violated ceasefire along International Border (IB) in Kathua on Tuesday.

Reports said a joint team of Army’s 1 RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

An official said that two terrorists were killed in the gunfight that broke out before dawn. The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, he said, adding searches are underway in the area.

However, a police officer, identified the slain duo as Sayar Ahmad Bhat, son of Sanauallah of Manchowa Kulgam and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera Shopian. Both the slain terrorists, he said, were affiliated with Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) terrorist outfit and were wanted by law in several cases.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been suspended in the district.

An encounter broke out in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district following a daylong search operation conducted by security forces.

A joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area of Sopore on Tuesday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

Following a daylong siege, it said that the gunfight broke out after the security forces approached the spot where the terrorists were hiding.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal also confirmed that the contact has been established with the hiding terrorists.

He said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers again violated ceasefire, targeting border out posts at International Border in Kathua district, promoting the BSF to retaliate effectively, a BSF official said.

However, no loss of life or any damage to property occurred in the small arms firing by them, he added.

An army jawan was killed and three others were injured Monday in mortar shelling and firing by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Salotri forward area of Poonch district.

“From around 1600 hours onwards on Tuesday, the Pakistan Ranges opened unprovoked intermittent firing of small arms towards the Indian side in Hirangar sector,” said the BSF PRO.

The BSF troops returned the fire which was localised to a limited stretch in Hiranagar sector, they said.

“No loss of life or damage of any kind occurred. The firing has stopped from both ends and no other area is affected as of now,” the PRO said.

The Army jawan was martyred on Monday in the shelling by the Pakistan army along the Loc in Poonch has been identified as Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, said the Defence PRO.

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, belonged to Marrar village of Morrahi tehsil in Khagaria district of Bihar and is survived by his wife.

“Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the Defence PRO said.