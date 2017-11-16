Two terrorists arrested in Kulgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Two terrorists, including one injured during an encounter on Tuesday, were arrested from the Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

A terrorist was arrested from Kund village of Kulgam district, a police official said. He said the militant was arrested in an injured condition. He was injured during an encounter with the security forces in Kund village on Tuesday, the official said. An Army jawan and a terrorist were killed in the encounter.

The police claimed to have arrested another terrorist during ‘naka’ checking in the district.

Shamsul Waqar alias Pyara was arrested during checking at Check-e-Budwani in Kulgam, the official said.

He said that some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.