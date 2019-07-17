Two terrorist ranks kill shopkeeper, held

JeM ultra arrested

Srinagar: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a shopkeeper in Baramulla district, with the police claiming that the duo were in the process of joining terrorists and had acted at their behest.

A senior police official said that Auqib Hajam and Auqib Shalla were in the process of joining terrorist ranks and were tasked with killing some people suspected to be informers of security forces.

The duo arrested in connection with the killing of the shopkeeper, Sameer Ahmad, on 30 June. Their accomplice Uzair Amin, who had provided the pistol, joined terrorist ranks immediately after the killing of Ahangar, the officer said.

He said police managed to nab Hajam and Shalla after getting some vital leads during questioning of several suspects.

“The accused have revealed that several other persons were on the target of the terrorists. We have put these people on the alert so that they are not harmed,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, absconding for over four years, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said.

The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of Sopore, was held in Srinagar. He is an absconding convict in a 2007 case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, they said.

According to the police, Ahmad is being brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the Delhi High Court and his activities over the past four years are also being probed.

Ahmad was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot in Pakistan, and others in 2007 following a fierce encounter in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

He went into hiding after a trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court, which convicted him in 2014, the officer added.