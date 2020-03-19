Two terrorist hideouts busted in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday busted two terrorist hideouts in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, police said.

“Based on a credible input, Police with the assistance of security forces busted a terrorist hideout belonging to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in Akhal forest area of Kulgam,” a police spokesperson said.

He said police have recovered incriminating materials including explosive materials used for making IEDs and other documents from the hideout. In another operation, the security forces, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a hideout of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e Mohammad in Kamala forests of Awantipora in Pulwama district, launched a search operation there, the official said. He said during the search a hideout was busted and destroyed by the security forces. “Incriminating material including explosives were recovered from the destroyed hideout,” he added.