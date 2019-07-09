Two succumbs

State Times News

JAMMU: Two persons who were under treatment in GMC succumbed on Monday.

As per the details, 35 years old Naresh Kumar, son of late Kesar Chand resident of Panjgrain Hiranagar which was admitted in GMC due to poison case at home expired on today. His body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, an unknown male age about 50 which found unconscious at Rehari on July 7 and was under treatment in GMC expired today.

His body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.