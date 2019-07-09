Two succumbs

State Times News JAMMU: Two persons who were under treatment in GMC succumbed on Monday. As per the details, 35 years old Naresh Kumar, son of late Kesar Chand resident of Panjgrain Hiranagar which was admitted in GMC due to poison case at home expired on today. His body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, an unknown male age about 50 which found unconscious at Rehari on July 7 and was under treatment in GMC expired today. His body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper