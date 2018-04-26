Two students group clash in Kashmir University

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Two groups of rival students at the Kashmir University today attacked each other with knives, leaving at least nine of them injured, officials said.

An altercation broke out between two groups of students near the building of faculty of law at the Kashmir University, officials at the varsity said.

“The altercation was followed by students coming to blows and soon the knives were drawn,” the officials said.

A spokesperson of the university said a scuffle was reported between some students of the Department of Law.

“During the said scuffle, some students were reported to be injured and have been referred for first-aid,” the spokesperson said.

He said a high-level committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the incident and shall submit its report within two days with specific recommendations for further action in the matter. (PTI)