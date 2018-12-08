Two-storey building gutted in mysterious fire

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Property worth lakhs of rupees was reduced to ashes in the devastating midnight fire in which a two storey building having eight shops was gutted in Akhyarpur area in Gandoh Sub Division of district Doda on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to reports, eight shops in a two storey building came under mysterious blaze in main market of Akhyarpur, 15 km from Gandoh.

The fire, which started last night, completely destroyed a two storey building having eight shops belonging to Puran Singh Rana.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals doused the flames, but till then the building got completely damaged.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

SHO Gandoh Sajid Mughal, who also visited the spot, said that Police along with locals reached the spot and started to douse the flames, which was spreading very rapidly as the building was located in densely populated area of market and all the adjoining structures are mostly made of dry cedar and pine wood. As of now, fire has been completely extinguished and we are assessing the losses” he said .

Police has taken the cognisance of fire incident and started investigation into the matter.