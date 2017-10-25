Two SSPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred two Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).

According to order issued by Home Department, Manohar Singh SSP under orders of transfer as Commandant IR 24th Bn has been posted as Commandant IR-14th Bn while Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR 11th Bn under orders of transfer as AIG (welfare) PHQ has been posted as Commandant IR 24th Bn.