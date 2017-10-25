Two SSPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred two Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).
According to order issued by Home Department, Manohar Singh SSP under orders of transfer as Commandant IR 24th Bn has been posted as Commandant IR-14th Bn while Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR 11th Bn under orders of transfer as AIG (welfare) PHQ has been posted as Commandant IR 24th Bn.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman Khan’s next ‘Bharat’ to release on Eid 2019
Esha Deol blessed with a baby girl
Prabhas reveals ‘Saaho’ first poster on his birthday
I’m Shah Rukh Khan, why should I want to be someone else: SRK
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ begins shoot for the last song
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper