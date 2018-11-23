Two SSPs promoted; Four IPS among six officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

Vivek DIG Jammu-Kathua; Suleman DIG Udh-Reasi; Tuti DIG Doda-Ramban

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Home Department on Thursday transferred four IPS officers and two Additional SPs.

According to order issued by R.K Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (JK: 2004), DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range has been transferred and posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range vice Rafeequl Hassan, IPS (JK: 2005), who has been posted as DIG Armed Jammu.

Vivek Gupta, IPS (JK: 2007) SSP Jammu has been promoted and posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range. He shall also hold the charge of the post of SSP Jammu till further orders; M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS (JK: 2007), on repatriation from Anti Corruption Bureau has been promoted and posted as In-charge DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

Girdhari Lal, Addl. SP, PCR, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP. Nowshera vice Master Popsy, who shall report to PHQ for further posting.