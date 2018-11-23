Two SSPs promoted; Four IPS among six officers transferred

Vivek DIG Jammu-Kathua; Suleman DIG Udh-Reasi; Tuti DIG Doda-Ramban
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Home Department on Thursday transferred four IPS officers and two Additional SPs.
According to order issued by R.K Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (JK: 2004), DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range has been transferred and posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range vice Rafeequl Hassan, IPS (JK: 2005), who has been posted as DIG Armed Jammu.
Vivek Gupta, IPS (JK: 2007) SSP Jammu has been promoted and posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range. He shall also hold the charge of the post of SSP Jammu till further orders; M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS (JK: 2007), on repatriation from Anti Corruption Bureau has been promoted and posted as In-charge DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.
Girdhari Lal, Addl. SP, PCR, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP. Nowshera vice Master Popsy, who shall report to PHQ for further posting.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper