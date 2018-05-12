Two SPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The Home Department on Friday transferred two Superintendents of Police (SPs).
According to order issued on Friday, Nasir Ahmad, SP Dy. Commandant IR-17th Bn has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Kathua vice Sanjay Kumar Parihar, who has been posted as Additional SP Ramban.
