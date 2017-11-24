Two SPs adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday adjusted two Incharge Superintendents of Police (Ministerial).

According to order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, R.K Goyal, Javed Iqbal, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP (Ministerial), APHQ while Mohammad Amin, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP (Ministerial), ZPHQ, Kashmir.