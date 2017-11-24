Two SPs adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday adjusted two Incharge Superintendents of Police (Ministerial).
According to order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, R.K Goyal, Javed Iqbal, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP (Ministerial), APHQ while Mohammad Amin, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP (Ministerial), ZPHQ, Kashmir.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sidharth Malhotra to perform at IFFI closing ceremony
‘Padmavati’ cleared by British Censor Board for UK audience
Gone through lot of struggle to join films: Shraddha
Katrina Kaif to be a special guest at IFFI closing ceremony
An artiste’s interpretation has every right to exist: Asrani
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper